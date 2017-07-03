IDB: Debt-to-GDP ratio could rise above 75% by year-end

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is projecting The Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP ratio to range between 70 and 85 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the medium to long term, adding that the ratio would continue to rise in the short term.

The Bahamas debt-to-GDP ratio landed at 78 percent last year.

The IDB stated that the probability the ratio will rise above 75 percent by the end of 2017 is 95 percent.

In the bank’s Caribbean Region Quarterly Bulletin, it asserted the need to “continue fiscal consolidation efforts to reverse the increase trend” of a heightened debt-to-GDP ratio.

On the solution front, the IDB pointed out the need to contract spending and keep the opening of Baha Mar on track without any further delays.

“Our estimates suggest that The Bahamas’ debt-to-GDP ratio would continue to rise in the short term and stabilize at 78 percent, with downside risks,” the report states.

“The modest tourism recovery, any further delays to the comprehensive opening of the Baha Mar mega resort and its respective economic contribution, and modest fiscal consolidation (particularly on the expenditure side) are downside risks to growth over the next two to three years.

“Upside risks include materialization of the government’s projected pipeline of tourism-related projects and respective private capital inflows.

“In addition, faster recovery in the tourism sector with growth in arrivals and higher spending per tourist could also contribute to growth above the baseline.”

The Bahamian government is projecting that the nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio will show no signs of significant improvement for the next two to three years.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said in the recent budget communication that the ratio would begin to decline in 2018/2019, “from the peak of 72.7 percent in 2017/2018”, and would reach 70.8 percent of GDP in 2019/2020.