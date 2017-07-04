BTC introduces Flow Kids

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has announced that it plans to launch its brand new app “Flow Kids” this summer. This new app is geared towards the thousands of children now out of school on summer break. The company views this as the perfect way for children to make the most of their free time this summer.

Flow Kids will cater to children from the ages of 3-12. The app consists of TV shows, educational challenges and games. These endless options can range from entertainment to foreign languages, math, and reading comprehension free of charge.

BTC CEO Leon Williams said, “BTC has partnered with Toon Goggles and they have given us an opportunity to integrate our system with theirs to create this innovative application. We are currently testing the app now and BTC customers can also test it as well. We plan to officially launch this app later in the month. The beta version of the app is now in the Apple App Store and in the Google Play Store.”

Not only is Flow Kids a great way to keep children occupied with constructive activities, it is also safe to use. Parental control options are available to control the kind of content the customers’ little ones engage in. Williams added, “With the parental control feature, the password is actually a math equation. This ensures that children aren’t allowed to tamper with the options set by the parent.”

Flow Kids will be officially launched later this month. The basic version of the app will be available free of charge to all BTC mobile subscribers. In December, the company introduced Flow to Go, becoming the first mobile provider in the country to offer mobile television services.