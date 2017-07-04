Bahamian entrepreneur close to launching zip line venture

In an attempt to fulfill the need for more fun and adventurous activities on New Providence, a Bahamian entrepreneur is one step closer to bringing a zip line venture to the island.

Paul Fernander, owner of Zip Line Bahamas, is currently awaiting final approvals from the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of the Environment to get his business started. It is expected to be located on a beach near the Port of Nassau.

Fernander started Zip Line Bahamas four years ago and has to date invested thousands of dollars.

The Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority approved Zip Line Bahamas in 2017 under the previous Christie administration.

Fernander explained that some changes to the lease agreement are required before he can launch his business.

In addition, final steps to begin the project require the lease agreement to be signed and approval for two 80 feet towers to be placed on the beach in phase one.

“Included in the lease is a clause that allows the government to receive a percentage of the gross on a monthly basis, as opposed to the established lease agreement that persons have with the administration that allows for the payment of a monthly fee,” said Fernander.

“This arrangement provides for the administration to benefit from the success of Zip Line Bahamas.”

Fernander could not provide a timeline on when the project would start, but expressed his optimism about doing business under the Dr. Minnis-led administration.

“I feel hopeful that this present administration will provide the incentive to hundreds of Bahamians to move forward with plans to expand the tourism offering in The Bahamas,” he said.

“Once approvals and lease agreements have been signed, work will begin.”

Fernander pointed out that his business could become a “catalyst” for Bahamians to get involved in The Bahamas’ tourism sector.

“Who has not dreamed of flying through the air at speeds of 50-60 miles per hour?

“If one was to look at the visitors that come to The Bahamas on cruise ships, those that come off, those that want to come off and stopover, visitors who are seeking new, exciting and thrilling on shore excursions, Zip Line Bahamas will be the adventure for them,” Fernander stated.

He added that rock climbing would also be a feature of his business.