New company creates Uber-like experience for The Bahamas

A new company is launching a ride sharing app similar to the popular Uber and Lyft apps, called GetMe Ride, which utilizes taxi cabs that will be beholden to fares generated by the app.

The company has already attracted 50 independent, licensed drivers throughout The Bahamas, with plans to expand its services throughout the outer islands, like Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma.

The company issued a statement to Guardian Business yesterday and said it is offering a “safe, affordable way to travel around the islands”.

“We operate much like Uber and Lyft, but our drivers are independent taxi drivers that are licensed by the local government and are subject to a background check, anyone who uses GetMe Ride will get to their destination safely. The GetMe Ride App is compatible with iPhones and Android phones and is free to download,” stated a release from the company.

“Having this option for transportation makes it easy to get a driver at anytime, or anywhere. For example, you enjoyed a day with you children at the beach out west and you want a ride back to your hotel or residence.”

Chief of Operations for GetMe Ride Michael Broome, said the service is the only one in The Bahamas that contracts taxi drivers based on background checks.

“Our drivers all have more than two years of experience. We want everyone — from families to the person needing a ride home after a night on the town — to feel safe when they use our service,” he said.

“We have met with the president of the taxi union and he was very impressed with the app and with the fact that it caters to local taxi drivers. We were not allowing non-taxi drivers to sign up.”

According to GetMe Ride’s release, the process of getting started with the app requires a few simple steps: “Download GetMe Ride from your app store, create an account along with your billing information, then you are ready, just tap on the GetMe Ride app, insert your pick up location and destination, select the types of vehicles of your desire, based on group size, which range from a regular sedan for four persons, an SUV for six or ‘LUX’ for a larger group.”

GetMe Ride will calculate the cost of a ride per mile, but will also include a flat rate for luxury vehicles.

“Once the request goes out, a GetMe Ride driver will be selected and the app will then send back a picture, the name of the driver, estimated time the drive will arrive, as well as the plate number so you will know who is picking you up,” the release stated.

Payment is also made securely through the app, so there is no money exchanged. Broome added that safety and privacy is a major issue for customers.”

GetMe Ride should be fully up and running by mid-July.