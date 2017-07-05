Odyssey signs contract for aviation hangar and ramp expansion

Odyssey Aviation, the premier fixed-based operator (FBO) in The Bahamas, recently signed a contract with Island Industries (Bahamas) Limited, distributers of Butler building systems in The Bahamas since 1968, for the construction of Odyssey’s new hangar.

The hangar will be a 200-foot clear span structure allowing wide open interior hangar space to accommodate clients’ aircraft. It will also feature a 180-foot by 28-foot rolling door that can be automatically closed quickly in inclement weather and is enclosed in pockets when open. In addition, there will be 3,000 square feet of office space available to Odyssey’s hangar tenants. The roof will be a Butler Building System MR24 standing seam roof, the number one choice of roof specifiers.

Odyssey CEO Steven K. Kelly said “When it was time to select a builder for our new state-of-the-art hangar, Island Industries was the wise choice with a Butler building erected by their own experienced, all-Bahamian crew. Island Industries has the most experience with large clearspan metal buildings in The Bahamas, so we know we can rely on them to get our hangar built within our budget and without problems”.

Groundwork is underway by BHM, the premier civil works contractor and the site will be ready for the building superstructure in September 2017, with an expected completion date by November 2017.

Odyssey Aviation's new hanger and ramp expansion is part of its ongoing commitment to provide the best in aviation services throughout The Bahamas; with the completed 20,000-square-foot hangar it will allow the Rubis-branded service provider to shelter more ultralong-range business jets. This will be Odyssey’s second hangar, and when completed will increase its total hangar space to approximately 50,000 square feet. Both hangars will handle up to and including the new Gulfstream G650.

In addition will be an extra 60,000-square-foot expansion of its lighted ramp, bringing the total footprint to more than 600,000 square feet, almost double the size of any FBO at Nassau’s Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

LPIA tops the list of the busiest airports in the Caribbean and consistently falls in the top 20 in the world. Odyssey Aviation Nassau has the only private property on the field and handles the highest amount of general aviation traffic. The added space will create room to park 20 to 25 more aircraft, which will significantly aid in the flow of traffic during peak season.

Michael Donald, president of Island Industries, said it is a privilege working with Odyssey on the construction of such a prestigious project, a new landmark for LPIA.

Odyssey Aviation Bahamas is the most trusted provider of aviation services in The Bahamas. Odyssey has three full service, Rubis-branded FBOs at Lynden Pindling International Airport, Exuma International Airport and San Salvador International Airport, in addition to two ground handling stations at Governor’s Harbour Airport and Rock Sound Airport.