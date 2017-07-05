Government spending up $65.3 million

Data coming in from The Central Bank of The Bahamas yesterday, showed that government spending increased by $65.3 million and surpassed revenue levels for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ended last month.

“Medium-term fiscal consolidation prospects remain dependent on the success of measures to enhance revenue administration and curb expenditure growth,” the bank states.

“However, the near-term prospects of a deficit reduction have lessened, owing to increased expenditure commitments from salaries and ongoing recovery costs from Hurricane Mathew.”

In its monthly economic report for May, the regulator stated that capital expenditure increased by 51.7 percent mainly due to a $55.5 million increase in hurricane rebuilding-related infrastructure spending.

The report also points out that government subsidies declined by 9.9 percent and current expenditure increased by 30.8 percent.

“The expansion in expenditure was driven by a $71.6 million (51.7 percent) rise in capital outlays to $210.0 million, due mainly to a $55.5 million (51.2 percent) increase in hurricane rebuilding-related infrastructure spending, and a $16.1 million (53.8 percent) expansion in asset acquisitions,” the report states.

“In addition, current expenditure expanded by $30.8 million (2.1 percent), with a $37.4 million (5.0 percent) rise in consumption outlays…

“… Subsidies declined by $28.1 million (9.9 percent), on account of decreases in outlays to the Ministry of Tourism.”

Deficit

On the fiscal end, the Central Bank noted that government recorded “a small surplus on its budgetary operations during the third quarter”.

The report notes the cumulative fiscal deficit increased by $5 million for the period in review to a preliminary $265.9 million.

“In terms of the components, total expenditure grew by $65.3 million (3.9 percent) to $1,723.7 million, outpacing the $60.3 million (4.3 percent) advance in total revenue to $1,457.7 million,” the report states.

In the recent budget communication, the new government said the deficit was expected to land at $500 million at the end of last month.

Revenue

In terms of revenue, value-added tax (VAT) receipts stood at $465.2 million for the nine-month period.

“The broad-based gains in revenue over the first three quarters of the fiscal period were led by a $53.7 million (4.3 percent) rise in tax receipts to $1,308.2 million, as taxes on international trade advanced by $22.3 million (5.9 percent), due to higher import and excise tax collections,” the report states.

Gaming tax receipts went up to $20.8 million.

Business and professional fees firmed by $9.7 million.

There was also $16.3 million expansion in property tax collection, according to the report for the period in review.