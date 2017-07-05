URCA to host global telecom regulators symposium

The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is set to host the 17th annual Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-17), organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The regulatory body hopes to create an environment where the symposium’s 400 delegates come to see The Bahamas as a jurisdiction worth doing business in.

URCA Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bereaux said the conference will foster dialogue between regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and other key information and communications technology (ICT) stakeholders.

URCA said in a media release that GSR-17 will be the first time the symposium is being held in the Caribbean, and only the second time in the Americas.

“Today, ICTs underpin everything we do,” he said.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, a world where the Internet of things is fast moving to connect everything we use, ICT is the adhesive that holds us together and shapes our communities, countries, regions and world. ITU is the single global organization embracing all players in this dynamic and fast-growing sector.

“This is the backdrop against which the ITU does its work of allocating global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, developing the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect and improving worldwide access to ICTs. We are delighted to have been able to attract the ITU to The Bahamas for this flagship event.”

The symposium will be held at the Atlantis resort, July 11–14, under the theme “Living in a world of digital opportunities”.

URCA’s release explained that ITU is the United Nations’ “specialized agency for ICTs, and drives innovation in ICTs through its membership of 193 states and almost 800 public and private sector entities and academic institutions”.

According to Bereaux, The Bahamas’ telecoms environment has changed drastically with the introduction of the country’s second mobile provider, Aliv.

“Last year we would have been speaking in an arena with a monopoly in cellular telephony; today we have a liberalizing market, increasingly competitive and robust, which is already experiencing improvements in service and pricing,” he said.

“Another guiding principle is that the private sector, in a competitive environment, is better able than the government to deliver goods and services to the public. The ICT sector presents perhaps the most promising platform upon which we can build and enhance Bahamian society and our economy. The pervasiveness of ICTs and their ability to introduce efficiencies into any social or economic endeavor, represents immense potential for growth. However, to realize these benefits, the regulatory and policy environment in which we develop the ICT sector must be nimble, flexible and transparent. GSR-17 will examine this environment in detail.”