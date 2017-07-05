BPL’s fuel charge up almost 50 percent year-on-year

The Central Bank of The Bahamas’ (CBOB) monthly economic report for May revealed an increase in household energy costs, with an almost 50 percent increase in Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) fuel charge year-on-year.

This development comes as the country hits its peak energy demand season, when Bahamians require more electricity to run air conditioning systems to cool down during the hot summer months.

CBOB said BPL’s fuel charge increased by 8.3 percent to 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on a monthly basis, and by 49.7 percent, when compared to May 2016.

This may come as bad news to many households that already struggle to keep up with BPL payments. The Nassau Guardian reported yesterday that dozens of residents at the Good Samaritan Senior Citizens’ Home were threatened with disconnection if a $7,000 electricity bill was not paid soon.

The home’s owner told reporters that he knew nothing about the bill that is currently in his name at BPL, as a $20,000 bill was reportedly just recently settled with the company. BPL officials had no comment when contacted about the matter.

The home houses some 40 residents, many of whom are faced with health challenges and need electricity for their upkeep.

Meantime BPL, as it has done every summer, continues to struggle to keep consumers’ lights on.

Newly appointed chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation Michael Maura told Guardian Business recently that, as a percentage of household gross income, The Bahamas’ energy costs are some of the highest in the world.

How are we expected to survive?” he asked.

Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette said energy is one of the humps this country must still get over if it wants to expand manufacturing businesses that exist in this country, and if it wants to attract many more. According to Symonette, the high cost of electricity will continue to hamper the manufacturing industry in particular.

“If electricity is too high, we cannot manufacture here,” he said.