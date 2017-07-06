Sterling Global Financial announces appointment of Khaalis E. Rolle as senior executive VP

Sterling Global Financial, a private banking, asset management and real estate financing firm with US$9 billion under management and administration, has announced the appointment of Khaalis E. Rolle as senior executive vice president, business development.

Rolle is the former minister of state for investments in the Office of the Prime Minister. In 2009, Rolle became one of the youngest persons ever to be elected chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and is credited with, among other initiatives, merging the Chamber and the Bahamas Employers’ Confederation.

“We are very pleased to announce that Khaalis Rolle has joined our dynamic team at Sterling Global Financial,” said Chairman David Kosoy. “He brings a unique combination of skills and dedication — a firm and mature grip on business structure and processes and a youthful, go-getter energy that is contagious. All of us at Sterling believe he will add immeasurably to the delivery of excellence our investors and clients expect and deserve.”

Sterling’s focus and major strength lies in his selection of real estate and property development financing. Current projects include funding for a large multiplex development that will help revive an historic area of South Boston, Mass., and numerous well-known developments in The Bahamas. Among them — the luxury condo complex on Paradise Island, “Thirty Six”; the rescue and total transformation of the long-stalled Ocean Terraces, West Bay Street; funding for the redevelopment of Marriott Courtyard, Bay Street across from Long Wharf; Sky Beach resort, Eleuthera and Matt Lowe’s Cay, Abaco. Sterling also financed and developed the infrastructure and construction of five ultra-high end, private villas accessible only by boat at the western end of Paradise Island.

“We had an opportunity to work with Mr. Rolle while he was chairman of the chamber and as investment minister, and were impressed by his insight and productivity,” said Sterling President Stephen Tiller. “We are very pleased that of all the offers I am sure he received since leaving office, he chose Sterling and we look forward to the wisdom he will bring, both in local and international markets.”

Prior to his government service, Rolle was chief marketing officer at Bahamas Ferries for 16 years, growing the country’s number one inter-island marine transportation provider. He began his professional career as Family Islands & Turks & Caicos Manager for Esso Standard Oil; his first civic appointment was as a director of the Nassau Tourism and Development Board. He is the former Caribbean region president of the Organization of American States Inter-America Private Sector Organization, was a part-time lecturer at the (then) College of The Bahamas and has served in numerous other civic posts. He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Grambling State University, a master’s degree from the University of Miami, and other certifications for advanced studies in international trade and negotiations. Rolle was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Grambling State University while serving as its commencement speaker in 2015. He is married to Nadia Rolle and is the father of three children, Donovan, Kerrington and Kayleigh.