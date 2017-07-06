Decrepit downtown in need of a renaissance, says minister

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister criticized the state of downtown Nassau yesterday, calling for major improvements to be made to the area.

While speaking at a Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) monthly luncheon, Bannister said, “Our downtown is overdue for a facelift. Old, decrepit buildings, many shut down and unoccupied. Our downtown is in need of a renaissance.”

Managing Director of the Downtown Nassau Partnership (DNP) Ed Fields told Guardian Business yesterday that he, along with those that are and have been involved with the redevelopment initiative, agree with the minister’s comments.

“There is much more to be done and the DNP is hopeful that based on discussions thus far with government, we will see the activation of that which will accomplish the objective of transforming downtown,” said Fields.

DNP is a public-private sector organization charged with revitalizing the downtown area; it was established in 2009.

Fields said for the last four years, “there has been very little public involvement or public funding”.

He explained that, “Funding for Pompey Square and the sidewalks were carry overs from the Ingraham administration and I applaud the Christie administration for honoring those commitments as we were midway through both projects.”

Fields pointed out several accomplishments by the DNP over the last five years, but noted that they were completed “with very little government involvement“ other than the initial funding carried over for Pompey Square and the sidewalks.

Some of DNP’s accomplishments include: the construction and daily management of Pompey Square and the public bathrooms at Pompey, the pedestrianization of Marlborough Square, the installation and cleaning of sidewalks, and the installation of benches and garbage cans on Bay Street. Others include the installation of LED lighting on Bay Street on store overhangs, the installation of pedestrian fencing on Navy Lion Road, and the completion of a traffic study to improve traffic flow between Nassau Street and Navy Lion.

The DNP also developed an idea for a public shuttle and park and ride system that would have removed jitneys from downtown without impacting their ridership or access, according to Fields.

“We had buy in from all stakeholders, including government, but the project did not get traction once we required support from government to proceed,” Fields noted. He also said the renovation of Rawson Square is, “almost completed”.

Fields also mentioned the Business Improvement District (BID) legislation that was drafted over 10 years ago.

“This allows for downtown to manage its affairs like garbage collection, policing of signage, street and sidewalk cleaning, beautification and some aspects of security,” he said.

“We have not been successful with previous governments, but feel that we can now move this along.”

The DNP is also lobbying to have downtown concessions extended, Fields added.