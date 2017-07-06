Govt promises contractors fairness in bidding process

Government will adhere to strict tendering guidelines when issuing requests for proposals and awarding contracts, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister told members of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA) yesterday.

Speaking at the BCA’s monthly luncheon, Bannister promised the group that his government would be fair in awarding contracts to those businesses that, “invest in their business and present innovative solutions”. The minister said he is seeking to “level the playing field” with regard to contracts, after years of complaints that the process is unfair.

“The people’s government believes in leveling the

playing field,” he said. “In this regard, we will strictly adhere to the tendering process.

“I spoke to some concerns that I have during the budget debate. These practices will be curtailed.

“I have no interest in issuing contracts like candy at a child’s party. You are either registered and qualified to participate in the process or you are not.”

During the previous Progressive Liberal Party government’s time in office there were many concerns that the system awarded contracts unfairly. In regards to the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) facility in North Andros, a contractor failed to insure the male dormitory he was working on, which eventually caught fire during construction and was destroyed.

Bannister is seeking to remove cases of nepotism in the issuing of contracts and cases where unfit contractors are given work.

“As partners working together, we shall elevate the public’s perception of construction contractors,” he said.

“Except where there is some compelling reason, major projects will be publicly tendered. Unqualified and unregistered individuals will not be considered. All bids will be considered and properly evaluated, and the winning bidder will be the one that provides the best value for the people’s money.

“We are fully committed to transparency and accountability. This minister will not interfere with due process. Nor will we tolerate shoddy work.”

Chairman of the BCA Leonard Sands and his members lauded the minister’s promise to make the process of issuing contracts more transparent and fair. He said this process will, by itself, “move us from a third world to a first world” country.

“The whole idea about transparency is the fact that the construction community always had a challenge where we just heard about this person being awarded a contract,” he said.

“So just by the minister physically verbalizing his intent to ensure that there is a level playing field, that everyone who is qualified to bid on work has an opportunity to present their bids, and that the awarding of bids will be made public... it’s fair play across the board.”

Sands said over the past few years the press was typically responsible for letting the construction sector know who had won a bid. Now, he is satisfied that his ministry will properly gazette requests for proposals and make the winning bid public.

“The fairness is what will translate into a better relationship between the Ministry of Public Works, the public and contractors,” he said.

Sands added that the BCA is creating a portal where its members can check all public tenders released by government in order to further level the playing field for its members. He said in some cases the BCA may know about tenders hours or one day before they are published.

“It makes sense for people to join the association because the slight edge is all you need to win in business,” he said.