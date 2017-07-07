Galleria Grand Bahama closes

Galleria Cinemas at Mall Drive in Freeport has been “closed until further notice” according to a sign posted on the establishments door, Guardian Business has learned.

This paper could not independently verify why the cinema was closed or if there are plans to reopen the island’s only movie theatre.

Last week it was reported by The Tribune that Galleria Cinemas was permanently closing its John F. Kennedy location because of economic reasons.

The Bahamas is waiting to receive its first ever IMAX theater in the first quarter of 2018.