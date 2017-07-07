Aliv continues expansion to more Family Islands

Aliv, The Bahamas’ newest mobile network, is pleased to announce that it will be launching in three more Family Islands before the end of the summer. By the end of August, Aliv will be live in Andros, Bimini and Exuma.

Chief Aliv Officer Damian Blackburn said the company remains committed to quickly delivering on its mandate to provide superior products and services in The Bahamas.

“To date, we are proud to have more than 70,000 subscribers who can experience Aliv’s network and see its performance, which is constantly ahead of URCA’s key performance indicators requirements in terms of user speed and dropped calls. We are looking to deliver the same super-fast speeds, clear calls, and reliable service to the residents of Andros, Bimini and Exuma very soon. We are able to uphold our commitments due to vital steps taken to ensure financial viability with funding of $135 million from shareholders and an investment of $120 million in our network system and infrastructure. We have also secured significant vendor financing from our technology partner, Huawei, which is more than $30 million dollars.”

Aliv currently has retail stores and authorized dealers on the islands of New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco and Eleuthera, and currently a total of 142 live sites throughout these islands.

It is hoped that by the end of the year Aliv will have launched in all the major Family Islands and throughout the entire Bahamas by early 2018.