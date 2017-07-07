Lewis: GB’s best bet is to encourage investors, improve ease of doing business

Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis said Grand Bahama’s economy is “extremely depressing”, adding that it has never been “this bad” in his lifetime.

Speaking with Guardian Business recently, Lewis suggested that the island’s best move to recovery is to encourage investors and improve the ease of doing business.

Almost a year ago, Hurricane Matthew led to the closure of the Grand Lucayan resort and Memories Grand Bahama — the hotel properties remain closed to date. The former Treasure Bay Casino property remains unoccupied.

And while it is confirmed that Canadian Wynn Group is a prospective buyer for the hotel strip, the island remains at a temporary loss in capacity of over 500 hotel rooms.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson told Guardian Business yesterday that the government “is actively and aggressively seeking to negotiate” with the relevant parties.

Meanwhile, the MP for Central Grand Bahama said the government is “anxious” for developers to come to the island.

“We are developer friendly at the moment. We have always been,” said Lewis.

“We are trying to make the ease of doing business in Grand Bahama even easier to ensure that the developers have as less of a hassle as possible.”

But although times are tough for Grand Bahamians, Lewis assured that the best interests of residents would be kept in any deal being negotiated.

“We are responsible to ensure that our people are protected, so even in our desperation we are going to be very careful in our decision-making process so that at the end of the day, whatever we decide can make sense from a sustainable stand-point,” Lewis.

“It (the economy) is very depressed. We are encouraging developers to come in and there are some developments that have been on the table for a while and has to be reviewed, whatever we decide can make sense from a sustainable standpoint.”