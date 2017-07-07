Fyre Festival sound and lighting equipment finally returned to Miami

The company that had equipment meant for the ill-fated Fyre Festival held by Bahamas Customs for non-payment of duties has had all of its equipment returned, Guardian Business learned yesterday.

Unreal Systems confirmed to this paper yesterday that two weeks ago it received the equipment that was being held by Bahamas Customs.

The equipment which was valued at about $390,000, was being held because Fyre Festival organizers and Ja Rule and Billy McFarland had not paid the taxes on the equipment coming into the country.

Unreal Systems would not say whether it was pursuing a law suit against Ja Rule and McFarland and would not say if it had to pay to have its equipment returned to Miami. The company was threatened with losing millions of dollars in scheduled jobs if its equipment was not returned from the Bahamas in a timely manner.

Guardian Business could not confirm how Bahamas Customs came to release the equipment to Unreal Systems.

In a civil lawsuit filed in the United States District Court Souther District of New York, defendants McFarland and Ja Rule are said to have “disregarded Bahamian customs rules and regulations – ultimately causing the Bahamian government to lock down the event facility due to Defendants’ failure to pay customs duty taxes”.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Ritu Jutla, Daniel Sepulveda and Zenovia Pittas, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, are bringing a class action complaint, suing for $5 million.

“Defendants claimed they were forced to cancel the event due to inclement weather,” the court documents said.

“Yet, defendants knew for months that their Fyre Festival was ill-equipped and posed a serious danger to anyone in attendance. Indeed, contractors were refusing to work for lack of payment from defendants, the beach was practically barren and news outlets had already begun calling the entire venture a ‘scam’.

“McFarland and Atkins, aware that the Fyre Festival could not go forward, reached out to performers and celebrities well before April 28, advising them not to attend – thereby acknowledging their lack of preparation, and the dangerous situation they had created.

“Defendants did not extend this warning, however, to plaintiffs or the horde of other attendees who arrived at Exuma and were met with a chaotic and unsafe encampment.”

McFarland was recently arrested after being accused of wire fraud.