Govt waiting to see if Baha Mar meets SLS opening deadline

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar told Guardian Business yesterday that he is waiting to see if Baha Mar and China Construction America (CCA) will meet its October deadline for opening the SLS hotel. Meantime the Office of the Prime Minister is saying nothing at all about matters pertaining to the $4.2 billion resort.

Sources close to the construction sector told this paper that the CCA should be giving monthly reports to government on its construction progress, reporting if it is meeting goals that it has set out.

However, it was revealed Monday that Baha Mar could miss its completion deadline because it has not gotten receipt of an order of more than 1,400 lounge chairs from a Florida vendor. CCA has taken the vendor to court over the matter, which threatens to delay the Baha Mar opening.

Guardian Business contacted Press Secretary Anthony Newbold yesterday to clarify with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis whether or not CCA has been updating government regulary on its progress at Baha Mar.

Minnis has been urged to stay out of the Baha Mar matter recently, with even former Leader of the Free National Movement and former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham imploring him to remove himself from the situation regarding Baha Mar, especially as it pertains to former developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s call for a moratorium on the sale of the resort.

But, Minnis cannot fully remove himself fully from the matter related to the resort’s development given that the country’s economy, and employment health is hinged on its success. The prime minister is still charged with keeping the country abreast of the progress of the mega property.

CCA refuses to answer questions regarding the lounge chairs, only releasing a statement saying: “CCA has no further comment outside of what was documented in the filings in South Florida.”

The resort is scheduled to fully open in the first quarter of 2018, when the final tower, the property’s Rosewood hotel, is also expected to open.