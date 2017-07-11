Closure of Galleria Freeport ‘not intended to be long term’, says Moss

The closure of Galleria Cinemas at Mall Drive in Freeport, which resulted in the loss of 15 jobs, "is not intended to be long term", according to attorney Greg Moss.

Moss spoke with Guardian Business following a sign posted on the establishment's door that circulated on social media stating "closed until further notice".

"I don't think it would be a surprise to anyone that the economy of Grand Bahama has been challenged for the last 12 years and even more so for the last four years or so," he said.

"As a result, Galleria throughout The Bahamas had to make certain decisions to ensure the continuation of the company and the continued employment of the maximum number of employees it can sustain in this challenging economy.

"It is in the process of making certain business decisions in Grand Bahama, which have had the impact of facilitating the closure of Galleria Freeport.

"That closure is not intended to be long term and our expectation is that the issues which have led to the closure will be resolved during the course of next week or shortly after."

It was reported two weeks ago by The Tribune that Galleria Cinemas was permanently closing its John F. Kennedy location because of economic reasons.



