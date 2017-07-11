Banking sector employment down 7.6 percent over past two years

Data released this weekend from The Central Bank of The Bahamas revealed that employment in the banking sector over the past two years fell by 7.6 percent.

In a report titled “Gross economic contribution of the financial sector in The Bahamas (2016)”, the regulator said that employment across banks and trust companies contracted by 2.5 percent in 2016, following a decline of 5.1 percent in the

prior year.

The number of banks and trust companies licensed to operate in The Bahamas are 248 as of 2016.

The 2.5 percent represented a loss of 110 jobs, 97 of which were Bahamians and 13 of which were non-Bahamian employees. In addition, the number of jobs in the sector landed at 4,256 at the end of last year.

“This outturn was largely due to the consolidation of operations, which resulted in redundancies; one large trust operation was also closed,” the report states.

Additional data showed that 65.7 percent of Bahamian employees were engaged in local banking activities and the remaining 34.3 percent were employed in a combination of offshore banking, trust administration and other banking-related services.

In terms of domestic banking, the sector endured a loss of 90 persons, which represents a decline of 2.8 percent in 2016. In 2015, however, employment in the domestic banking sector declined by 7.2 percent, which represented a loss of 254 persons.

“A breakdown of the components showed that total Bahamian employment decreased by 2.9 percent to 3,129 persons, although below the seven percent decline last year. In contrast, the number of non-Bahamian workers firmed by five to 34, a turnaround from a decrease of ten persons in 2015,” the report states.

But despite the clear cuts made in employment levels within the sector, the report notes an increase in expenditure last year among domestic banks and trust companies.

According to the report, "Total expenditure for domestic banks and trust companies grew by 1.2 percent to $458.7 million in 2016, after an expansion of 6.9 percent in the prior year."

"Underpinning this development, total operational costs - accounting for 96.9 percent of the total - firmed by 2.4 percent ($10.2 million) in 2016, a slowdown from the 7.4 percent rise in the previous year.

"The outcome was led by a 64.9 percent ($0.8 million) gain in staff training expenses to $2.0 million, which surpassed the 6.3 percent rise in the previous year.

"Further, government fees expanded by 9.5 percent to $57.7 million, related to a 56.6 percent increase in spending on other government fees - inclusive of VAT - which overshadowed a 2.3 percent turnover-related decrease in license fee payments."

The regulator concluded that the overall financial sector "remained relatively stable with incremental gains in expenditures in the local economy" in 2016.

"Adjustments in the sector are expected to continue in the near to medium-term as institutions adapt to both more demanding prudential and tax transparency standards," the Central Bank report notes.

=



