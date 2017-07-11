Moody’s cites offshore sector ‘uncertainty’ as factor in potential downgrade

One of the rationales cited by international credit rating agency Moody’s for a potential downgrade of The Bahamas' sovereign credit rating is "uncertainty" with regard to the country's offshore financial services sector, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest alluded to yesterday.

One of Turnquest's initial moves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance when he came into office was to sign onto the Organization For Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax

Matters, which was formally communicated to the OECD in a letter on May 29, 2017.

"We very much welcome that The Bahamas has now officially expressed a strong interest in joining the convention. Signing and ratifying the convention will be a very significant step forward in implementing its commitment to tax transparency and effective exchange of information, in particular under the OECD/G20 Common Reporting Standard," said Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the OECD’s Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, about The Bahamas' move.

Turnquest said with regard to the matter that "wherever there is a ying there is a yang", suggesting The Bahamas will have to wait and see what the future of the offshore financial services industry will be, and how increased regulation of the sector will impact offshore banks currently domiciled here.

Meantime, The Bahamas has to assure entities like Moody's and Standard and Poor's it can continue to maintain a healthy financial services sector.

Moody's has lamented this country's dependency on tourism as its main source of U.S. currency, suggesting that The Bahamas has to diversify its economy in order to remain stable when global markets shift or, as was seen last year and the year before, natural disasters strike. Moody's mentions the effects of global warming as one of the factors that could affect the volatility of The Bahamas' economy.

Turnquest said The Bahamas has demonstrated its willingness to be transparent in regards to offshore banking services.

"At the end of the day we recognize the world is moving in this direction and it's our obligation to follow best practices in the industry here," he said.



