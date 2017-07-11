Symonette: It will take time for economy to recover

With credit rating agency Moody's on the cusp of delivering another crushing economic blow to The Bahamas by considering a possible sovereign credit rating downgrade, Minister of Financial Services, Trade and Industry and Immigration Brent Symonette said it will still take some time for The Bahamas to recover from the fiscal hardships his government inherited from the former Progressive Liberal Party administration.

Late last week Moody's released a credit opinion on The Bahamas, outlining what it saw to be the main economic challenges facing the nation, which include a weaker than expected fiscal position, low long-term economic growth, high and rising government debt, a tourism dependent economy and uncertainty in the offshore financial sector.

Symonette, speaking to The Nassau Guardian last week, pointed out, as have his other Free National Movement (FNM) Cabinet colleagues, that the PLP left The Bahamas fiscally burdened by what it saw as reckless spending and disregard for fiscal prudence. This has put the country in a position that will see its present government appeal to credit rating agencies for leniency and possibly a grace period, for it to enact its plan get The Bahamas’ economy back on track

"The regulatory authorities are back in The Bahamas to review our ratings as a result of the change of government," said Symonette.

"They are aware that there have been substantial borrowings because of the debts left behind by the former administration. All of these go into a pot that will affect our standings for the near future.

"We are working to try and resolve a lot of those issues, to bring in tighter financing, awards of contracts... many contracts were awarded in the last few days very loosely. There were huge amounts of money."

The Moody's rating for The Bahamas is currently at 'Baa3'. Moody's says the case for this rating stems from the country's comparatively high level of gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, its stable political system "with high policy predictability" and its low debt ratio relative to "peer" sovereigns.

Symonette said his government has been chided by members of the former administration for not moving quicker to correct the state of the country. In four years, under that administration, The Bahamas received four sovereign credit rating downgrades. The country now sits at "junk status".

Symonette responded in this way: "It is very simple, they left such a mess, it's taking us a long time to undo the blatant disregard for the Bahamian people, the rule of law and political and financial correctness."

He added that his government has to take time to ensure that the Bahamian people receive "value for money" in everything the government does.

"So it’s going to take a while," Symonette said.

"First of all you have to borrow a lot of money, so that needs to be repaid, that needs to be refinanced and then we have to get the economy going again and create new investment and development."



