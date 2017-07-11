DPM: Downgrade would make it ‘more difficult’ to carry out campaign promises

Another downgrade to The Bahamas' credit rating could make it "more difficult" for the new government to carry out its campaign promises, including its slate of proposed tax relief, according to Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest.

His comments came yesterday, just days after international credit rating agency Moody's announced its decision to place The Bahamas' Baa3 ratings on review for a downgrade.

Moody's decision to place the country's ratings on review was prompted by a "weaker than previously estimated" fiscal position and that the government's debt ratios would "continue to worsen over the coming years".

"This diverged from Moody's expectation that the government's debt ratios would stabilize in fiscal 2017, thus supporting The Bahamas' Baa3 rating and stable outlook," the agency stated.

Moody's announcement also comes less than eight months after from Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade The Bahamas' credit rating to sub-investment grade, so-called “junk status”.

In addition, Moody's statement comes on the heels of the government's recent budget communication, which revealed that the fiscal deficit was projected to land at $500 million as of last month.

It was also during the communication that the government announced the need to borrow $722 million to finance its commitments for the current fiscal year.

"The proof is in the numbers. It is obvious that the previous government misinformed us on the status of country's fiscal affairs or was intentionally non-transparent," said Turnquest.

"In either event, the situation is what it is. We have tried to outline as fairly as possible what we met in place. We have to correct the issues and challenges together."

Turnquest, who is also the deputy prime minister, told Guardian Business that there is an obvious need to be concerned about the possibility of a downgrade.

"I think we see it as a challenge and we have to overcome that challenge," he said.

"We are concerned about the things we can't control, and we will concentrate on those and try to mitigate the risks of those things that we cannot control.

"Obviously, nobody wants to see a downgrade.

"It will make it that much more difficult for us to facilitate our agenda and get the recovery going sooner rather than later. But again, we will certainly face whatever challenge comes, and we will overcome."

Turnquest explained that in the event of a downgrade, it would make it difficult for the government to carry out, "the tax reliefs that we promised the Bahamian people and some of the other initiatives that we put forth during the campaign".

Moody's listed, among others, that the main challenges facing The Bahamas are low long-term economic growth prospects, comparatively high and rising government debt levels and low debt affordability.

In addition, Moody's also intends to assess the government's policy proposals against further fiscal deterioration.

"As presented in the 2017/18 budget, the fiscal deficit is expected to fall from an estimated 5.5 percent of GDP in 2016/17 to one percent of GDP by 2019/20 in a no-policy change scenario," the agency stated.

"Given the economy's still weak state, Moody's expects that it will be difficult to meet this deficit target.

"While the introduction of a value-added tax has contributed significantly to bolstering the government's revenue base, curbing expenditures remains challenging.

"The Bahamas' susceptibility to climate-related events such as hurricanes also increases the risks of fiscal slippage, as was the case in 2015 and 2016.”

The agency is expected to arrive in The Bahamas before the month's end.

Turnquest said the government is already working on legislation to help promote fiscal responsibility.

"We already have drafts of these bits of legislation that we want to put forward. As soon as we have Cabinet meetings to review them, we intend to send them out for comment and wide circulation for feedback.”

In terms of short-term and interim preparations,Turnquest explained the government's plans.

"Already, we are looking at discretionary spending to see how we can curtail that type of expenditure,”he said.

"In addition to that, we are about to launch our internal review to ensure that the programs that are ongoing are in fact being operated in an efficient and effective manner, and that the programs are still valid in relation to where we are today versus when they would have been initiated."

Moody's downgraded The Bahamas' credit rating from Baa2 to Baa3 just last year in August.



