Milo Butler partners with Miss Bahamas Organization to launch Soldanza chip brand

Milo Butler Distributors is teaming up with the Miss Bahamas Organization (MBO) as the company officially launches Soldanza chips in The Bahamas. The brand of gluten-free plantain, banana and cassava chips will be featured at events leading up to the 2017 Miss Bahamas competition, set for July 30th.

Brand Manager at Milo Butler Margo Gibson said Soldanza chips are the perfect light and healthy snack for busy contestants as they prepare to compete for the crown. Local distribution of the product is underway as company sales associates stock shelves with the product, offering consumers a new, healthy snack alternative.

“As a company, we are constantly searching for new and innovative brands and products to distribute in The Bahamas. We pride ourselves on offering quality products and the Soldanza brand is no different. Soldanza chips are gluten-free, contain no artificial colors or preservatives and they have no additives, cholesterol or trans fat,” Gibson explained.

This is the second year that Milo Butler has partnered with the Miss Bahamas Organization. Last month, at a designer challenge held at the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute (BTVI), nine contestants vying for the crown took part in a Soldanza branding photo shoot for Milo Butler .

“We are thrilled to have the Soldanza brand featured during the pageant, as it will serve as a great snack for the beautiful contestants and judges. Our Twinings tea line will also be featured at MBO events,” Gibson said.

This year, pageant organizers have added a Miss Bahamas app to keep fans updated on their favorite contestants and events. Followers can also tune in to the reality show “Road To The Crown” for a behind the scenes look at what it takes to prepare to become a beauty queen.

Michelle Malcolm, president of the Miss Bahamas Organization, thanked Milo Butler for its continued support of the pageant through its brands. “MBO is all about changing the lives of young women for the better, however this mammoth task could not be accomplished without the backing of corporate Bahamas. We wish to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Milo Butler Distributors and the Soldanza and Twinings brands for believing in our vision, and not just believing, but also assisting in a meaningful way. We are most grateful for their support.”

Contestants are set to hit the stage for the 2017 Miss Bahamas beauty pageant on Sunday, July 30th at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The event will air on Our TV channel 212 and will stream live on the Missosology pageant portal to 10 million viewers around the world. Stay tuned to Milo Butler’s Facebook page and the MBO social media channels for a chance to win Soldanza products and tickets to attend the pageant.