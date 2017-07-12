Date:
BICA to host ICAC annual conference 2018

  • From left are Gowon Bowe, group chief financial officer, Fidelity Bank & Trust International Ltd. and BICA president; Irwin LaRocque, secretary general of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Dennis Chung, CEO, Private Sector of Jamaica (PSOJ).


Published: Jul 12, 2017

The Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) represented The Bahamas at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) 35th annual conference, held in Georgetown, Guyana June 22–24.

BICA’s contingent included Gowon Bowe, BICA president; Darnell Osborne, immediate past president; Marva Winter, BICA executive director; Nerika Burrows, BICA council member; and Nadia Ellis-Rolle, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Committee member.

ICAC was formally established under the laws of Jamaica and incorporated as a company in October 1988, bringing together accountants of the English-speaking Caribbean. The founding members of the ICAC are The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago. Since its establishment, the ICAC has provided a forum for the advancement of the accountancy profession in the Caribbean. The flagship event continues to be the annual conference in June each year.

BICA representatives wowed attendees with an impressive Bahamian-themed booth, complete with video highlights of the Bahamian islands and native treats. BICA has been selected to host the next ICAC annual conference, to be held at the Atlantis resort in June 2018.

 

