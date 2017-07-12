Short-term option for govt is to increase taxation, says Holding

Amid the concern about a potential downgrade by international credit ratings agency Moody’s, President of the Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce Mick Holding said a short-term solution for the government is to increase taxes in order to generate more revenue.

In its announcement to place The Bahamas’ Baa3 rating on review, Moody’s said, “While the introduction of a value-added tax has contributed significantly to bolstering the government's revenue base, curbing expenditures remains challenging.”

The recent Central Bank of The Bahamas monthly economic report for May showed that government spending under the former Christie administration increased by $65.3 million and surpassed revenue levels for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ended last month.

The regulator added that, “Medium-term fiscal consolidation prospects remain dependent on the success of measures to enhance revenue administration and curb expenditure growth.”

But in addition to curbing expenditure, Holding told Guardian Business the government “probably needs something more dramatic”.

“One of the short-term options is to increase taxation,” he noted, adding that the government would need to raise additional revenue and cut expenditure.

“It is something that has to be considered, I believe, if we are going to reverse that trend,” Holding said.

He noted that the revenue increase could either involve an increase in existing taxation rates or new taxes.

Holding asserted, “We can’t keep borrowing.”

However, the government announced in the recent budget communication that it intends to borrow a combined $722 million to cover the deficit left by the former administration and finance its commitments for the current fiscal year.

Holding also said a further downgrade would “lower confidence in the economy of the island”.

He added that it would make potential investors, along with current ones, “reconsider their investments”.

And in a worst-case scenario, investors might “start pulling out investment”, according to Holding.