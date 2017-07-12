U.S. implementing enhanced security measures at LPIA

Nassau Airport Development (NAD) Company has announced that the United States Department of Homeland Security has “determined it is necessary to implement enhanced security measures for all commercial flights to the United States”, starting next week.

NAD is asking that passengers arrive at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) three hours before their flights are scheduled to depart to ensure they have enough time to undergo extra screening, according to a NAD press release.

“These measures, both seen and unseen, include enhanced screening of passengers and electronic devices as well as heightened security standards for aircraft and airports,” the release states.

“The Bahamas and 104 other countries have been impacted by these new security measures. The enhanced security measures include, but are not limited to, enhanced overall passenger screening, heightened screening of personal electronic devices, increased security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas, the deployment of advanced technology, expanded canine screening and the establishment of additional preclearance locations globally.

“As a result of the new measures, the travelling public is reminded to arrive three hours ahead of time for U.S.-bound flights,” notes the release.

The new measures require that individuals travelling with electronic devices larger than a mobile phone, such as laptop computers or tablets, have them undergo special screening.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration are working with local aviation stakeholders to ensure these enhanced security measures are fully implemented,” the NAD release notes.

“The major

implementation of these changes at LPIA will fall under the purview of the Airport Authority and the airlines that service U.S. destinations. The Airport Authority is the entity responsible for security at LPIA.

“These enhanced security measures will help to secure all commercial flights departing Bahamian airports that serve as last points of departure to the United States.”

NAD announced last month that it will have to increase its fees as it moves to service its debt obligations.







