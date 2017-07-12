BTC technicians raise contract worker concerns in letter

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) technicians are claiming that they have waited two years to resolve outstanding issues which arose after they were rehired as contract workers and subsequently received no paid vacation days.

In a letter received by Guardian Business, addressed to Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes, the technicians in BTC’s cable maintenance and installation department on New Providence claim they were handed “involuntary” separation packages by BTC and were “rehired as contract workers on the same day”.

“Almost two years later, to the date we are still employed by BTC and have not been allowed one single paid vacation day,” the workers claim in the letter.

“We are required to work a five-day work week, Monday through Saturday, and sign an attendance register daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“All technicians have requested numerous meetings with BTC’s human resources department to resolve a number of outstanding grievances and concerns, in particular vacation leave. Meetings were held at the Perpall Tract office on June 10, 2016; September 27, 2016; and February 3, 2017... none of our outstanding issues have been resolved.”

Guardian Business attempted to contact Director of Labour Robert Farquharson and BTC officials yesterday, but calls were not returned up to press time.

According to the technicians’ letter, they took their concerns to the Department of Labour, however they still claim they have not gotten any satisfaction from BTC.

“We had a meeting with the Director of Labor Mr. Robert Farquharson on February 14, 2017, however nothing has changed,” the letter said.