GSR-17 Symposium to tackle policy development for digital platform growth

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR-17), organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is discovering, among other things, how The Bahamas and the rest of the Caribbean can we best provide a policy framework to encourage development of digital platforms for business and everyday life.

Chairman of the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) Randol Dorsett suggested yesterday at a press conference for the GSR-17, that the main goal of encouraging and developing information and communications technology (ICT) conversations, as is being done at GSR-17 is so that The Bahamas and the rest of the Caribbean are not left behind as the wider world develops at lightening fast speed.

The symposium will be held at the Atlantis resort, July 11–14, under the theme “Living in a world of digital opportunities”.

Another hot button issue that will be brought to the fore of conversation during the conference is the issue of cyber security, which was agreed is a cause for concern for all nations of the world.

URCA Chief Executive Officer Stephen Bereaux said recently that The Bahamas is at the forefront of ICT development in the Caribbean, and with this country mulling moves to digital banking platforms, cyber security will be an issue that the country will have to tackle head on.

“If you have issues with cyber security then people will not trust the digital solutions,” Dorsett said.

But the general concensus is that “everybody everywhere has cyber security issues”.

The ITU is the United Nations’ specialized agency for ICTs, and it drives innovation in ICTs through its membership of 193 states and almost 800 public and private sector entities and academic institutions.

The Bahamas’ telecoms environment and thus its ICT environment changed drastically with the introduction of the country’s second mobile provider, Aliv. That provider brought in two next-generation LTE networks off of which it runs its service. And with its direct competitor moving in to television and other services, The Bahamas seems locked in a race toward the digital future.

Bereaux said this week’s conference will foster dialogue between regulators, policymakers, industry leaders and other key information and communications technology (ICT) stakeholders.

This is the first time the GSR-17 is being held in the Caribbean, and only the second time in the Americas.

“Today, ICTs underpin everything we do,” he said, recently.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, a world where the ‘internet of things’ is fast moving to connect everything we use, ICT is the adhesive that holds us together and shapes our communities, countries, regions and world. ITU is the single global organization embracing all players in this dynamic and fast-growing sector.”