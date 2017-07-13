New real estate brand enters The Bahamas market

International real estate company Engel & Völkers has been in the Bahamas market for only one week and is already attracting clientele and exciting established real estate agents.

That instant spark is partly due to a "union" with the already-established Bahamas Waterfront Properties brand, as well as the brand's already established international acclaim.

The newly-established location in The Bahamas will be led by license partner Colin Lightbourn and will serve Nassau/Paradise Island, Abaco Cays, The Exumas and Eleuthera/Harbor Island.

Lightbourn told Guardian Business that Engel & Völkers brings a unique market with it, as well as technological advancement and global relationships that would take a firm much time and money to establish. He added that Engel & Völkers has its own lifestyle magazine on store shelves in Europe.

"What we see here is an opportunity with Engel & Völkers which is in my view about bringing a franchise I think is ahead of the curve," he said. "It has an incredible network and is very established in Europe in high-end markets."

He added that Engel & Völkers has had amazing growth in the Americas over the last five years.

“The Bahamas is a significant market of interest for international buyers and investors and one that will greatly benefit from the strong referral network Engel & Völkers affords in the Americas and Europe specifically,” said Anthony Hitt, CEO, Engel & Völkers North America in a press release.

“Colin and his experienced team are ideal partners to strengthen Engel & Völkers’ expansion in the Caribbean, given their next generation mindset and their intimate knowledge of the marketplace’s benefits and appeal, especially for high-end buyers.”

Lightbourn said Abaco Cays Realty Ltd. will also become part of the Engel & Völkers Bahamas arm, in order to "widen the brokerage’s comprehensive service in The Bahamas real estate market", according to the company's press release.

Lightbourn said the brand will have its official launch in the fall, but so far has been seeing referrals from around the world already. They have also been actively recruiting in order to "expand our representation".