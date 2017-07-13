BTC responds to technicians’ claims, as some take day off

Some of Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) technicians withheld their services yesterday in an ongoing discussion with the telecoms provider regarding paid vacation leave.

The company responded yesterday to a letter sent by members of BTC’s cable maintenance and installation department to Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes.

In the letter received by Guardian Business, the technicians claimed they were handed “involuntary” separation packages by BTC and were “rehired as contract workers on the same day” back in 2015. But, according to BTC, the company provided voluntary packages that were accepted by the technicians. The company took the measures, it said, to position itself to “effectively and efficiently provide services to the consumer”.

“Among those measures was to reduce operational costs by using a different model to provide installation and repair services to consumers,” BTC said in a press statement.

“Technicians who provided these services were offered a generous voluntary separation package and then offered an opportunity to provide those same services as independent contractors at a flat fee. “As an agency shop, these terms were found mutually acceptable to the union. The technicians accepted the generous voluntary packages and then were offered contracts which they voluntarily signed.”

The technicians complained in their letter that they have not received paid vacation leave and they took their complaint to Director of Labour Robert Farquharson, but claim they still have not gotten any satisfaction from BTC.

BTC said those independent contractors have made proposals to BTC to receive additional compensation for their work.

“BTC has considered the relationship between itself and the independent contractors and where the request has been consistent with improving the customer experience, BTC has acceded to the suggestion,” BTC’s statement noted.

“However, where the suggestion has not been consistent with the focus on improving the customer experience, BTC has not acceded.

“BTC has engaged with the director of labor on the issues raised by the independent contractors. The issue of paid vacation is not a characteristic of an independent contractor relationship. As independent contractors the technicians are able to determine days they wish not to provide their services, as some have reportedly done today (yesterday).”

BTC said its current contract with the technicians includes an “easily achievable bonus structure”, and stressed it is “mindful” of its legal and corporate responsibilities to the independent contractors.

“BTC continues to pursue processes and procedures that improve the customer experience by being more efficient and reducing costs to the benefit of the company and the consumer,” the company stated.