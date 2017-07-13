Motor dealers association reports near 12% decline in sales

The Bahamas Motor Dealers Association (BMDA) reported a near 12 percent decline in sales for the three-month period April to June 2017 when compared to the same period last year.

“While general elections tend to slow the economy, the dip from April through June is quite dramatic, causing some uneasiness among the BMDA membership,” notes a press statement released yesterday by the BMDA.

The statement states that members of the BMDA reported a 7.59 percent increase in sales for the first six months of 2017 over the same period for 2016.

“Comparing sales for each quarter, January to March saw an increase of 33.55 percent over 2016, while the period April to June had a decline of 11.69 percent over 2016,” the BMDA stated.

“Fleet sales are credited with the increase in sales from January through March.”

BMDA President Fred Albury said, "It's difficult to project orders seven months out when sales are so erratic.”

Albury also indicated that the large influx of older used cars is having an impact on new car sales.

In June, Minister of the

Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said 80,000 derelict vehicles are on New Providence, and that up to 10 acres of the New Providence Landfill is filled by derelict vehicles.

Albury previously told Guardian Business that the situation with derelict vehicles would only get worse with the proliferation of “cheap and used cars” being imported into he country.

The BMDA statement continues, “Important considerations in relation to the large influx of old used vehicles are the impact on the environment and government revenue.”

“Hopefully now that the elections have been settled the country will see an economic rebound to help rebuild lost market share with a more definitive growth pattern.”