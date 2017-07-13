Chamber suggests economic reforms following Moody’s announcement

The announcement by international credit rating agency Moody’s that it has placed the Baa3 bond and issuer ratings of the government of The Bahamas on review for downgrade, highlights the need for a long-term national development plan as well as current, complete and accurate financial data. This point was made by the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) in a press statement released yesterday,

“The narrative of the rating action addresses the requirement for improved credibility in financial reporting, with recent financial data presented in the 2017/2018 budget exercise significantly differing from projections set out in the mid-year budget exercise completed only three months prior,” noted the BCCEC.

“Meaningful analyses of the fiscal affairs of The Bahamas requires current, complete and accurate financial data, which can only be achieved by the adoption of modern accounting practices for financial reporting, namely International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), which require accrual based accounting and would prevent the debate over which administration incurred obligations that are not recorded until settled in the future.”

The Chamber further noted that it is imperative government present plans to arrest the deterioration in fiscal performance; such plans must focus on tax reforms - including the improved effectiveness of tax collection - and expenditure reform.

“Further, the most important component of fiscal consolidation plans must be the growth of the economy. Economic expansion is the rising tide that can float all boats, as it will contribute to increased employment and higher salaries and wages; increased revenues for the Bahamas government, without increasing the effective tax rate imposed on businesses and citizens; reduced fiscal deficits and debt accumulation, provided expenditure is controlled; and the necessary resources to provide appropriate social benefits and implement

programs to address the social ills impacting progress in the country.”

The statement outlined several themes which emerged from the working groups facilitated during the recent National Conclave of Chambers of Commerce, hosted by the BCCEC in June, which would contribute to economic expansion. These include, but are not limited to:

• Fiscal responsibility, including legislation and accountability for financial performance;

• Reduction in bureaucracy in processes involving government ministries, departments and agencies;

• Promotion of public-private partnerships (PPPs);

• Energy reform;

• Access to credit by businesses, with emphasis on start-ups; and

• Collaboration on addressing the ease of doing business.

The BCCEC noted it has initiated dialogue and interaction with the government and will be presenting the results and recommendations of these working groups.

“It is now incumbent upon the Bahamas government to embrace the support of the private sector, and work collaboratively to facilitate the development and implementation of credit fiscal consolidation plans that have at its root, economic growth and prosperity.”