Wynn wants to completely rebrand Grand Lucayan strip

Canadian real estate development company Wynn Group, the prospective buyer for the Grand Lucayan resort complex in Freeport, has revealed its plans to completely rebrand the hotel properties, while explaining its progress towards reopening one of Grand Bahamas’ most crucial tourist areas.

In an exclusive interview with Guardian Business on Tuesday, the company’s CEO Paul Wynn said there are plans to get two different hotel operators on board, adding that there is a need to create sustainability, build up visitor traffic and boost occupancy rates within the hotel area.

Another part of the company’s vision is to have two more towers added to existing hotel properties and a marina “in hopefully three to five years”, said Wynn.

Wynn also pointed out that the government and the development company have the “exact same viewpoint” on the project and that is, “haste makes waste”.

“Let’s do what is right so that it is sustainable because they (the government) don’t want to be back at the table in five or ten years,” he said.

“You have to break the cycle.

“In 2007, there were 3,700 hotel rooms and there are now 700. That is unprecedented in the entire Caribbean region.”

While Freeport is an ideal option to invest in for the company, Wynn did express concerns over the lack of airlift coming to the island.

Wynn said the hotel proprieties currently have two out of three key elements that visitors look for.

“You have got to have a great beach, they’ve got that and hospitality, Freeport has that,” he said.

However, Freeport currently lacks sufficient airlift and Wynn said that is where the emphasis has to be.

“You have nobody landing in Freeport,” he added.

“Freeport doesn’t have the flavor or the old history like Nassau.”

Wynn Group has been under contract with a “substantial deposit” that is being held by landlord Hutchison Whampoa for about two months, according to Wynn.

He explained that the company encountered some hiccups last year as a result of Hurricane Matthew, but is now back on track.

He noted the proposed amount to purchase the properties is in “in the orbit” of $110 million.

“We were very close back in September 2016 and then the hurricane hit and it became an insurance issue with the vendor (Hutchison Whampoa),” said Wynn.

“Everything went basically dead for six months.”

One month before the May 2017 general election, the former prime minister said the then government announced that a letter of intent (LOI) was signed with the prospective buyer.

Wynn said,“ We had a short form agreement with the former government but it was the first phase that requires a second phase agreement.”

Wynn could not disclose the names of the operators at this time but said,“We have very good operators. There are going to be two or three avenues for the government to look at different series of operators.”

The Grand Lucayan strip has been closed for almost eight months to date.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson told Guardian Business last week that the government “is actively and aggressively seeking to negotiate with the respective parties close to the deal.