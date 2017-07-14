Former BICA president shares vision for the future of accountancy

Regrets I’ve had a few, but then again too few to mention, I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption, I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway, and more, much more than this, I did it my way!” Quoting one of the most popular musical artists of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra, in her farewell speech as president of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), Darnell Osborne leaves her post with a long list of achievements under her belt.

Established in 1971, with a long and celebrated history, BICA regulates and oversees the development of the professional accounting industry in The Bahamas with its principal mandate – the protection of the public interest.

As president, Osborne successfully led the institute into its next chapter of modernization and growth while ensuring the accountancy profession remained relevant and integral.

“BICA has grown over the years from a small association to a membership of over 500, with members and licensees working in every aspect of our economy,” explained Osborne. “BICA anticipates serving in a greater leadership capacity on national issues impacting the economy, accountability, transparency and development of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas for the benefit of future generations. There are important issues that must be carefully and competently addressed by the policymaking and lawmaking branches of the government. These include, but are not limited to, the implementation of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS), financial reporting reform and tax reform.”

Due to deficiencies in legislation, BICA’s membership was suspended from the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), forcing modernization of legislation. Osborne, assisted by members of the Legislative Reform Committee and the attorneys at the law reform branch of the attorney general’s office, labored for a few years to update the required policies and plans. In 2015, the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA) Act, 2015 and its accompanying legislation which includes general regulations, disciplinary and committee regulations were passed and became law. This pivotal and critical move regained the country’s international respect in the accountancy profession.

“This achievement was a proud day for the institute and could not have happened without the help of a most diligent and hardworking team of committed professionals, some of whom had worked on the first legislation,” explained Osborne.

Additionally, during her tenure, BICA implemented the requirements of the Statement of Membership Obligations (SMO) 1 – Quality Assurance under BICA’s IFAC action plan. BICA also partnered with the Ministry of Finance in the implementation of value-added tax (VAT), specifically educating accountants and other interested industry partners. Within the timeframe, under her leadership they were also able to publish the IFAC action plan to ensure continuation of membership and the re-establishment of the student membership program the Young Accountants Committed, Hardworking and Trustworthy (Y.A.C.H.T.) Club at the University of The Bahamas.

According to Osborne, selfless leadership is about paving the way for others to take the organization to the next level. “We must actively create opportunities and forums for our members to share their challenges and ideas to ensure a strong and successful future for the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants.”

She now turns the reins over to Gowon Bowe, chief financial officer, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) (FBB), and former chairman of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation.

“It is my sincere hope that BICA continues to honor its motto of ‘Upholding Integrity, Striving for Excellence’ and that we continue to build a legacy for our future inheritors. To the next generation of leaders, I urge you to remember that true leaders seek to empower, not to stay in power. I leave BICA knowing that the institute continues to excel and that its best days are ahead,” said Osborne.

Osborne intends to spend time with her family, who have shared in the sacrifice of her time, yet remains ready to give further national service whenever called upon. “I am always ready to contribute in any way possible to improving the lives of Bahamians today and paving the way for a better future for generations to come,” said Osborne.

Osborne is a certified public accountant and a proud graduate of University of The Bahamas (formerly The College of The Bahamas). She holds an honors Bachelor of Arts degree in chartered accountancy studies from the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. She is the financial controller at Insurance Company of The Bahamas (ICB), and a member and licensed chartered accountant of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants (BICA), having served as BICA president from 2014-2017.