Speed camera traffic system gets nod from insurance sector

Intelligent Enforcement Ltd. (IntelEnforce) received a nod of approval from the insurance sector this week after the company’s principal Donovan Paul, and its Chief Information Technology Officer Michael Arteaga made a presentation to the 18 members of the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA).

Earlier this year the men sought to sell the company’s intelligent speed camera system to the former government with no success, but the men are now making inroads with the new government to see if the system can find a place in law and traffic enforcement on the island. When the system was being beta tested in western New Providence, it reported 25,000 speed infractions in a little more than one month.

Paul told Guardian Business then that if a $40 fine was applied to those infractions in that one month alone, the “government would not have to increase VAT”.

Paul added that as the government prepares to expand its closed-circuit television (CCTV) network, he has implored the relevant ministries to begin to take traffic infractions and enforcement seriously with the installation of his state-of-the-art system.

The speed camera, which was set up on Munnings Road, can record the speed of a vehicle coming toward it (day or night), photograph it and record its license plate, and with the government’s new road traffic system, email the driver a ticket, which can be paid online.

Paul said the system is so sophisticated that it can tie into the judiciary’s state-of-the-art systems and schedule court dates for those who refuse to pay their fines.

The company’s presentation to the BIA was to inform insurance agents and to garner their support for the implementation of a new traffic public safety system on New Providence.

In a press release on the meeting, the company said the system is designed to “curb road traffic infractions for a reduction in casualties and deaths, and vehicle and property damage”.

“With almost 1,000 traffic fatalities on our roads since year 2000, and a staggering 1,000 consecutive hit-and-run annual reports, topped by reports of thousands of traffic accidents annually causing lifetime bodily injuries, inconveniences and significant vehicle and property damage, IntelEnforce is spearheading the move to have a modern traffic public safety system implemented,” the release said.

Chairman of the BIA Emmanuel Komolafe agreed with attendees that the proposal, if adopted by the government, will benefit the nation, the release said.

“It seems fair to state that there was a consensus among our members that attended the presentation by IntelEnforce that the proposal if adopted and properly implemented could significantly benefit the country,” said Komolafe.

“Apart from the obvious advantages in relation to safety on our roads and an expected reduction in the loss of life and casualties, there are potential benefits to our members and the economy. The likely decline in traffic violations and road crime statistics could result in reduction in insurance claims and potentially lower insurance renewal costs.

“However, these benefits can only be maximized and the system fully utilized to achieve the set objectives via a public-private partnership. In the case of the insurance industry, access to pertinent information and the system will determine how much our members as well as their clients benefit from this new paradigm.”

Not only can the automated traffic enforcement system record speed infractions, but it can also record the information of drivers who run red lights. The camera can also function as a real-time CCTV camera if law enforcement chooses to use it as such.

According to information from IntelEnforce on the system, it is more reliable and will be more affordable than the country’s current CCTV system.











