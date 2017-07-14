Galleria Cinemas in Grand Bahama to reopen today

In a twist of events, Grand Bahama’s only movie theater — Galleria Cinemas at Mall Drive in Freeport — will reopen today, allowing customers to continue to enjoy popular movies.

Attorney for Galleria Cinemas Ltd. Greg Moss told Guardian Business on Wednesday night that the issues which led to the temporary closure of the company’s Freeport location “have been resolved”.

The temporary closure resulted in the loss of 15 jobs, however, the reopening will allow for those employees to go back to work. “The jobs of all employees have been saved,” said Moss.

The movie theater’s closure was announced last week; Moss had indicated it was “not intended to be long term”.

A sign on the establishment’s door, which

circulated on social media last week, stated it would be “closed until further notice”.

Moss explained that due to the challenging economic conditions of Grand Bahama, the theater had to “make certain the continuation of the company and the continued employment of the maximum number of employees it can sustain”.

Galleria Cinemas’ John F. Kennedy Drive location permanently closed its doors almost three weeks ago because of economic reasons.

New Providence now has only one movie theater — Galleria 11 located at The Mall at Marathon.

However, a $42 million entertainment venue will make its debut in New Providence early next year, introducing the first-ever Bahamian IMAX cinematic experience.