Easy Car Sales supports St. John’s College in Solar Car Challenge

Easy Car Sales, the first and only provider of 100 percent electric vehicles (EVs) in The Bahamas, featured the solar-ready Nissan LEAF in this year’s St. John’s College Mardi Gras Fair, alongside another innovative car.

The high school students from St. John’s College displayed an eco-friendly, solar powered car they designed and built to compete in the Solar Car Challenge, a project-based STEM initiative ranked highly in the U.S., which helps to motivate students in science, engineering and alternative energy. The school’s team, the Green Lightning Solar Crew, will take on American high school teams in a race at the Texas Speedway in July 2017.

According to Pia Farmer, director at Easy Car Sales, the company is actively supporting the efforts of Fr. Shazz Turnquest and his Green Lightning Solar Car Crew to reach their fundraising goals.

“St. John’s College is the only school from this region invited to participate in the Solar Car Challenge. Easy Car Sales is proud to support our best and brightest students to take up the renewable energy challenge. It’s time to change how we think about transportation and move to cleaner, cheaper and stress-free transportation for The Bahamas,” said Farmer. “Electric cars are here to stay and can be powered by solar energy today. I have been driving my 100 percent electric Nissan Leaf for almost three years and I charge it from solar panels at home.”

Father Turnquest has a vision for the future. “Imagine solar powered vehicles designed and built by Bahamians! We owe it to our young people to help them to realize their potential by introducing the technology of the future. Please help us to raise funds to make this journey to Texas and beyond,” he said.

For more information visit www.greenlightningsolarcar.org; to donate please go to www.gofundme.com/greenlightningsolarcar.