Financing cost for commercial mortgages up to 10.8%

The average cost of financing for commercial mortgages rose to 10.8 percent by the end of the first quarter in 2017, The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) revealed in its Quarterly Economic Review for March.

"With regard to interest rates, the average financing cost of commercial mortgages rose by 2.3 percentage points to 10.8 percent, reflecting a rate hike by one institution, while the average rate on the residential side narrowed by ten basis points to 7.9 percent," the report states.

In addition, total mortgage commitments for new buildings and repairs declined in number by almost half to 77. In terms of value, mortgage commitments fell by 11.6 percent, representing $11.4 million.

"The outturn reflected solely a decrease in the residential segment, as there were no new commercial commitments during the review quarter," the report states.

The report went on to review mortgage disbursements for the period, with data coming in from commercial banks, insurance companies and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation.

Total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs fell by 16.1 percent, which represented a decline of $4.9 million to $25.4 million. In contrast, disbursements last year expanded by 43.2 percent.

"Underlying this outturn, the dominant residential segment contracted by 15.7 percent to $24.8 million, reversing 2016’s 41.0 percent growth," the report states.

"Similarly, the commercial component decreased by 29 percent ($0.3 million) to $0.6 million, in contrast to an almost three-fold increase to $0.9 million in the previous year."

In addition, the report points out that construction activity in the private sector remained "subdued" for the period in review.

However, it did note that construction activity during the first quarter was "underpinned by several ongoing foreign investment projects in both New Providence and the Family Islands".