BTC sponsors Global Symposium for Regulators

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) was a key sponsor for the Global Symposium for Regulators, which was held in the country last week. The company thought it fitting to support the symposium, which brought together a massive meeting of the minds of regulators and IT professionals across the globe.

The conference’s theme, “Living in a World of Digital Opportunities” resonated with BTC as it continues to make meaningful strides to address the challenges related to the geographic and topographical makeup of the country’s chain of 700 islands and cays. Over the past few years, BTC has managed a number of initiatives to assist and facilitate the country’s long term plans to digitize the country.

“About a decade ago, BTC made a significant investment in the Bahamas Domestic Submarine Network International, connecting 14 Bahamian islands and Haiti,” said Nicole Watkins, BTC vice president for legal and regulatory affairs. “We also have the existing four fiber optic submarine cables between The Bahamas and the U.S., connecting us to 14 Caribbean countries. The need to be connected is no longer a privilege, it is a necessity. Access to data is essential, as we continue to modernize our country and propel the discussion of smart cities forward.”

BTC Vice President of Enterprise and Strategic Solutions Carlyle Roberts said that BTC is able to meet the local and international needs of its residential and business customers. “We have cable systems that give us the ability to connect directly across the region and to six different data centers to provide data continuity. We have data centers in locations that have favorable data protection laws and data centers outside of the hurricane belt.”

Roberts believes that there are many opportunities for The Bahamas to capitalize on technological advancements in different sectors and move toward becoming a "smart city".

“Some of the key ways we will take advantage of this in the next few years are smart health improvements, the implementation of smart transportation, the creation of smart buildings and infrastructure and the application of technology for energy efficiency,” he explained.

“For example, we can improve the technology of healthcare to deliver treatments more effectively and cost efficiently. Remote diagnosis allows for consultation with specialists far afield; and e-health would ensure that we have fully electronic records, and could improve speed and service to patients. There are many benefits to making the process more electronic.”

Smart infrastructure and buildings could also allow maintenance professionals to receive pertinent information about a structure just by being near it. Roberts claims energy efficiency will also improve as “everything from the meters, to the way we generate energy, or even how we conserve energy, the whole system can work in a connected mode to make the process smarter and deliver more efficiency and better options.”

Last year, BTC started a partnership with the registrar general’s office to reform the record-keeping practices of births and deaths throughout the islands. Local administrators of Family Islands are now able to process birth certificates and death certificates, in the Berry Islands, Eleuthera and Andros. In addition to its work with the registrar general’s office, BTC is still testing the viability of its prepaid metering solution.

BTC was also the official sponsor of the event’s gala dinner, which was held at the Baha Mar resort.