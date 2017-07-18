Clearing Banks Association issues ‘mystery shopper’ scam warning

In an effort to promote fraud awareness, the Clearing Banks Association (CBA) issued a notice yesterday about the “mystery shopper” scam, which could result in a victim of fraud being liable for stolen money.

The CBA explained that “fraudsters, to gain the assistance of third-party victims in money laundering”, often use the scam.

“The scheme begins with an email or Facebook message offering you a job to carry out an evaluation of the services provided by a money transfer agent such as Western Union or MoneyGram, on behalf of a mystery shopping company,” the notice states.

The targeted individual is then asked to confirm whether he or she has an account at a specific bank and to provide personal bank account information, a phone number and a copy of a national ID.

“Once you have confirmed your bank account number you are told that monies will be sent to your account, of which you are able to keep 10 percent and send the balance to the destination that the mystery shopping company wants it sent to,” the notice continues.

“Once the monies are credited to your account, you receive another communication via email, Facebook or Whatsapp instructing you to send the money.”

However, the notice explains that the funds credited to the bank account are “proceeds from a previous theft”.

The circumstances also make it difficult for a victim of fraud to get a refund of the proceeds.

“If you withdraw the funds and send them out, you are liable and will have to pay the bank back,” the notice states.

“A money transfer can be paid out the receiver within a very short time.

“After the money is paid, you generally cannot obtain a refund from a money transfer agent, even if the transfer was a result of fraud.”