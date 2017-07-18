Still no pharmacy benefits under NHI

Almost three months into the primary care phase of National Health Insurance (NHI), there are still no pharmacy benefits under the program, indicating that pharmacies across The Bahamas have yet to sign on board with the healthcare scheme.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said at this point there are no medications available under NHI. “There is, at this point, no pharmacy benefit under NHI,” he added.

Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) President Michelle Finlayson revealed in May that 53 pharmacies have yet to sign on board with the proposed NHI reimbursement model, as they have a number of concerns that they claim, if left unaddressed, could impair the survival of the local pharmacy industry.

Finlayson continued that the plan for NHI was a bit rushed and there needs to be a bit more dialogue so other stakeholders will not be “disenfranchised”.

The health minister acknowledged that pharmacy owners have expressed “serious concerns” about the impact to their survival of the proposed NHI structure and reimbursement schedule.

“I don’t think anybody should be forced to cut their own throats,” said Sands.

Concerns for stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry range from

procurement to reimbursement and the need for a transition plan.

“I think what we will have to do is arrange a responsible approach to pharmaceutical services and supplies that people can live with,” said Sands.

On the other hand, Sands said the current NHI scheme could still work despite the absence of a pharmaceutical arm.

“NHI at this point, in terms of dollar participation in the health economy, is five percent of the health economy. So, $40 million out of $840 million is about five percent.

“So, can it work? Yes, it can still work. NHI is not going to solve every problem... Over time, as NHI evolves, it may play a more important role if it is done properly,” he said.