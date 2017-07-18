Still no date when NHI Authority will be officially established

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands confirmed yesterday that the board of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Authority has been selected, but there is still no definite date for when it will be officially established.

Sands told Guardian Business that while the board’s establishment is “imminent”, it is still a “huge undertaking”.

He also acknowledged it is “disappointing” that the board is not “up and running” as yet.

While appearing as a guest on Guardian Radio yesterday, Sands said, “The board has been nominated. The names have been submitted for consideration. The final vetting of every single board for that process continues.

“I believe that when the list of statutory boards are gazetted, at that point, those individuals will be given their letters of appointment and they can get to work.”

Sands’ comments come on the heels of a press statement by the Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) which raised questions about the legality of NHI.

The BIA raised concerns over what it deemed key elements lacking in the NHI scheme and its legal framework, such as the establishment of the NHI Authority.

The BIA also said it understands the board of the NHI Authority has not been appointed.

It said the absence of the board calls into question the acts undertaken by the NHI Authority in an effort to implement the plan.

But despite the absence of the board, around 25,000 people have enrolled for NHI primary care, according to the BIA.

Sands acknowledged this concern, but pointed out that there could be a counter argument to BIA’s concern.

“I suspect that if it were challenged in a court we could point to section nine, I believe, in the act. Then we would have to go back and retroactively validate the decisions that have been made,” he said.

Section nine of the NHI Act, 2016 states: “Where it appears to the minister to be requisite in the interest of the public, after consultation with the authority, the minister may give to the authority such directions whether of a general or specific character regarding the discharge of the functions of the authority and the authority shall give effect to any such direction.”

However, Sands said, “I don’t think we want to get into that. I think what is going to be important is to look at the potential of NHI, and to make the most of it and provide the most value to the Bahamian people,” he added.