Biggity bistro focuses on local produce, products

Overlooking Bay Street is a cozy new bistro. The place feels nothing close to its name and the do it yourself decor is far from it as well – Biggity is what it’s called, and it’s an entrepreneur’s dream come true.

Owner Amanda Ferguson though, suffered the same drawbacks this country’s not-so-easy business processes can create. And she is finding creative ways to work with the fresh produce deficit Bahamians live with.

Ferguson began Biggity in Palmdale, selling only her signature candles and pepper sauce, but she craved more foot traffic and thus required a new business model when she discovered a space downtown. She could finally produce for local professionals downtown what she had longed wished

existed when she was a banker on Bay Street.

“A lot of people come here for lunch to just get away from the office environment, to sit in the corner and have a little unleaded sky juice or to just overlook Bay Street with a glass of wine, relax and go back to work,” she said.

The reason Biggity exudes a cozy feel is the softness of the multiple hues of brown that line the walls. The walls have been covered with repurposed shipping pallets. Ferguson kept costs down by building and making most of the furniture in the bistro on her own.

“I had to be creative with the means that I had to build the place and the whole premise of the company was actually based around repurposing,” she said.

“When we decided to build this it was ‘how can I make the most out of the little that I have’. So we said ‘what can we find and use and make that won’t cost an arm and a leg?’. There are only three things in the store that we bought.”

The move to Bay Street was not an easy one for Biggity. With high rent costs, difficult business process and myriad taxes to deal with, Ferguson said she incorporated the bistro in order to make the idea work. She now sells breakfast and lunch, and changes the lunch menu daily in order to keep up with what local produce is in season and available. Only when things she needs are not available locally does she opt for imported goods.

“All of our lettuce always comes from farms on the island and our chicken comes from Abaco,” she said.

Ferguson said she does not see a return on her investment on the horizon soon, but she is confident Biggity will be on the uptick as she goes through each iteration of her business.

“I’m thankful at the end of the week when I have enough to pay salaries,” she said.

“I’m just hoping for more local support... for people to understand what we’re trying to do here. We’re trying to provide local items and local food and a place for you to relax that’s not like anywhere else and to know the story behind it - that it’s hand-built by myself and a cousin of mine and a friend of mine.”

Meantime, Ferguson is finding out that doing business in The Bahamas is not easy and the costs of operating are “astronomical”.

“We’re not a multimillion-dollar company yet... it’s very difficult to turn a profit or to just meet expenses with the cost of living, that’s where we find most of our issues,” she said.