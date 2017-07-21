BTC to launch new Bahamian app

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) continues to make meaningful investments in the community. The company is now working along with Bahamian app developer Stephen Brown to create a game just for BTC.

Vice President for Mobile, Alphanique Duncombe said, “We’ve used this opportunity to team up with local talent in the development of this app. We wanted to create a truly Bahamian experience while showcasing how talented our people can be.”

The “BTC Starmaker” app resembles market heavy hitters Snapchat and Instagram, according to app developer Stephen Brown. Brown has been in the information technology arena for the past five years. After starting his craft as a hobby, he opened CSB Tech Emporium where they recently started to offer mobile app development services in 2015. He said, “I took the entrepreneurial route, opened my own company, and presented my ideas to various parties. I met with BTC in 2016, where we began to collaborate on different projects.”

The telecommunications firm remains committed to nation building through the investment in youth. Brown has also helped to develop the “BTC Rush” game which is now in BTC stores. He said the BTC Starmaker app will feature Bahamian-themed filters like the police hat, a conch shell and a Junkanoo head piece. Users will also be able to play and lip sync Bahamian music on the app.

Brown added, “I was very elated about the idea of collaborating with BTC. I was happy that they were able to see the value behind my work, and I’m happy to partner with them to create quality products.”

The product will be the first of its kind in the Bahamian market, and will be available to both Android and iOS users free of charge. BTC remains committed to providing top notch products and services to keep Bahamians connected one filter at a time.