RBC making changes to fee, service charges

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Bahamas will be making changes to its fee and service charges for certain banking services effective August 28, 2017.

The bank pinned the changes as a move to remain competitive in the local banking market.

“We assure that our pricing remains competitive in the local market as we are committed to delivering value and excellent service to our clients,” an RBC sign stated.

The Canadian-owned institution also made changes to its fee and service charges just last year in September.

The latest fee schedule was dated May 2017 on the bank’s website.

The fee schedule, made effective for August, was posted on the bank’s website on Wednesday.

Guardian Business contacted RBC for additional information on the fee changes, but was not successful up to press time.

The move to modify certain fee charges also comes just months after the bank announced its plans to close four branches.

RBC closed its locations at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau, Treasure Cay, Bimini and Spanish Wells.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell previously said the closure of RBC on Bimini and Spanish Wells would have a “devastating” impact on these communities.

The proposed fee schedule notes that there will be a 75 cents fee change for paper bank statements but e-statements are free. This will be implemented on August 18, 2017.

The price for interim/duplicate statements are $5 on the August schedule, but stood at $15 on the May schedule.

In addition, the document shows a $15 decrease for stop payments for local checks and a $10 dollar decrease for foreign checks.

Also, there was a decrease in prices for RBC Rewards Visa Platinum card services for the applicant and co-applicant, marking a decline of $25 and $15 respectively.

For personal banking accounts, changes were apparently not made for day-to-day banking services, meaning that the monthly fee of $12 remains in place. Check and in-branch transactions for RBC customers remain at $2.50.

The schedule also showed that savings account services for daily operations carried a $5 monthly fee and in-branch transactions are $2.50.

The fees mentioned above are not inclusive of value-added tax (VAT).