No signs of improvement on Grand Bahama, says AML CEO

CEO of AML Gavin Watchorn said there are “no signs of improvement” regarding the economic state of Grand Bahama, but pointed out that the reopening of the Grand Lucayan strip would help to boost business activity on that island.

Speaking with Guardian Business yesterday, Watchorn said most of AML’s businesses in Freeport “are producing positive sales”. However, he paints a different picture for businesses in general on that island.

“People have had concerns about business in Freeport for many years,” he said.

“There are no signs up there as a businessperson that tells that things are getting better.

“I have been involved in business in Freeport for 15 years now, and it has been forever a situation of it’s about to turn and it hasn’t. Something needs to happen. There are no signs of improvement.”

Watchorn also lauded the expected revival of the Grand Lucayan strip, which remains closed to date since the passage of Hurricane Matthew. The prospective buyer for the property is Canadian real estate development firm Wynn Group.

“When the hotel is opened, every business in Freeport will benefit. Taxi drivers will now have more money, hair braiders and straw vendors are going to have more money and they are going to spend that money,” he said.

Watchorn opined that once consumers in The Bahamas have additional purchasing power, it would no longer limit them from buying extra goods or services.

“I am always of the opinion, and I have been for a long time, that our economy is maybe a lot smaller than what we want to believe and a dollar that I pay my staff is spent in ten different stores within a week,” he said.

“While everybody needs to eat, if you have $20 in your pocket going into a grocery store, you are limited to what you can get.” But with $60 in pocket, he noted that a consumer could purchase more items.