Fresh off of Baha Mar tour, PM slated to tour Atlantis

Only one week after touring Baha Mar, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is slated to tour Atlantis and is likely to witness its upgrades, improvements and soon-to-come features.

Atlantis has been hard at work in recent months pushing its campaign to highlight Bahamian artists and entrepreneurs. The resort's occupancy rate is around 95 percent at the moment.

The resort recently implemented a bi-monthly art walk at its Marina Village area; several spaces inside its lobby and outside on its pool deck house Bahamian treats and confections.

Guardian Business understands one of those vendors is fresh fruit popsicle company PopStop.

Several authentically Bahamian restaurants are slated to open at Marina Village soon. This paper understands that one of those restaurants is Frankie Gone Bananas as well as a vendor from Potter's Cay Dock.

According to a recent press release by The Cove, the resort’s adult pool, Cain, has undergone renovations to accommodate restaurant Sip Sip and another restaurant option. The release revealed that Atlantis undertook the upgrades in hopes of recreating the feel of Sip Sip’s barefoot appeal.

“When conceptualizing our new ‘Come to Life’ vision, with the intention of supporting and bringing out the authentic Bahamian culture, we sought out Chef Julie to instill the spirit of the surrounding Family Islands to our resort in Paradise Island,” said Howard C. Karawan, president and managing director of The Cove and Atlantis.