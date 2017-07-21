Vendors disappointed by lack of progress on Potter’s Cay Dock

Potter's Cay Dock vendors are disappointed that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) left office without fulfilling its promise of a new Potter's Cay. And they are similarly dismayed that it seems like the new Free National Movement government will not be able to create the space promised to them by the former administration.

But, some vendors are hopeful that when the new government is ready to improve Potter's Cay, they will finally have a say in how the area that is their livelihood will look.

One vendor, who asked to remain anonymous, said some vendors met with the new Minister in charge of the area under the bridge, Renward Wells, who expressed to them a plan he has for the area.

Guardian Business could not reach Wells up to press time. However, the vendor said Wells apprised them of the condition of the country, explaining why the government might not be able to carry through with dock improvements that were planned by the PLP but never executed.

In January, then Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries V. Alfred Gray told Guardian Business that a new plan and budget for Potter’s Cay Dock would go to Cabinet and said work could begin within one month, if all goes well.

However, vendors have been waiting in limbo since then to see what the government will do about their stalls. They are still waiting and could wait a bit longer.

One vendor told Guardian Business yesterday that he has already begun rebuilding his stall and could not wait a moment longer for government to decide what it wants to do.

The vendor, Charlie Brown, said he wants to see the government implement more entertainment on the dock. But first and foremost, he said, the vendors need electricity. Most vendors utilize generators to power their stalls.

Since the passage of Hurricane Matthew some Potter’s Cay vendors have already spent the money to rebuild their stalls. They said they could not wait on government to shut down their businesses and rebuild — they had to carry on with making a living.

When Gray was asked in February what vendors should do, he said they should continue to wait on the government to finalize its plans.

“I would tell them that they should just wait until the government announces its final decision before they invest in anything that might have to be taken down,” he said.

“It is scheduled to come to Cabinet shortly for final approval and thereafter we should go to tender, and I’m looking forward to starting construction shortly after that.”

The original plans for the upgrade of vendor stalls at Potter’s Cay had to be taken back to architects to ensure more affordable design and construction.

But vendors want their own feel on Potter’s Cay, one told Guardian Business.

"This isn't the old days," he said. "We want our area to look how we want it to look."