Public sector performance project launched; its objectives outlined

With the Public Financial Management and Performance Monitoring Reform (PFM/PMR) project officially launched, the public is sure to see an improvement in government processes. Its first phase places special teams within the Office of the Prime Minister to ensure projects meet performance objectives as outlined by the country's national development plan.

The project’s website outlines the scope of the project, revealing that the next phase of the five-year project is designed to retool the country's statistical data hub, the Department of Statistics. It is expected to increase reliable data about the country, that is much more timely than that which exists today. The focus of this second component is to create a "national statistical system" that serves the entire Bahamas.

The third component deals with public financial management and seeks to address the inefficiencies in budgetary formulations and the processes that negatively affect the country's bottom line. The project's website explains that this component is the largest of the four.

The fourth deals with public procurement - a process the country has struggled with for decades.

Public procurement is under heavy scrutiny by the new Free National Movement government, which is going through deals done by the former administration with a fine-tooth comb.

This fourth component is designed to "rectify the challenges of transparency and efficiency in the government procurement process".

The PFM/PMR is being provided with financial and technical support from the Inter-American Development Bank.

Last week, CEO of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation Edison Sumner explained that the private sector will not always agree with the public sector and will not ignore public sector inefficiencies when the PFM/PMR is in full swing.

Sumner said that while public-private partnership (PPP), and public-private dialogue (PPD) are effective tools to achieve public sector reform, they in no way mean the private sector will bow to the whims of the public sector.

“To be effective, public sector transformation requires the full support of the private sector since, in large measure, it is the private sector and citizens at large who are most impacted by the work of the public sector,” he said.

“Let me stress, however, that having a PPP or PPD does not mean that the private sector will agree to everything the public sector does, and does not mean inefficiencies in the system will be ignored once identified.

“On the other hand, however, the private sector, and more specifically the Chamber, will not identify inefficiencies and challenges without offering solutions to correct those challenges. Further, when considering public sector transformation we must also identify ways to improve the systems within which we operate — those that make life easier for both public servants as well as those they serve.”