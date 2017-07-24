Credit, debit card data may have been compromised, reveals Atlantis

Only days after Atlantis played host to a pre-eminent information and communication technology forum, which covered cybersecurity, the resort reported a breach in its data security that may have compromised the credit and debit cards at point-of-sale systems at food outlets between November of last year and April of this year.

According to the Global Cybersecurity Index, The Bahamas has one of the worst cybersecurity infrastructures in the world.

In a press release, Atlantis announced that the data security incident "may have compromised the security of payment information of some customers who used debit or credit cards at food and beverage and retail locations at the resort".

Atlantis said the incident did not affect credit or debit cards used to make reservations at the resort, or purchases guests may have charged to their rooms.

Explaining what happened, the Atlantis release stated: "The resort began investigating unusual activity after receiving reports from its credit card processor. The resort immediately began working with third-party forensic experts to investigate these reports and to identify any signs of compromise on its computer systems.

"On May 10, 2017, the resort confirmed the existence of suspicious files on its computer systems that indicated a potential compromise of customers' credit and debit card data for some credit and debit cards used at food and beverage and retail locations at the resort.”

The resort has been working with third-party forensic investigators to determine what happened and what information was affected. It has confirmed that malware may have captured data from some credit and debit cards used at the resort. The release further explained that the resort subsequently removed the malware from its systems and contained the incident.

Atlantis explained that "third-party" forensic investigations of the hack are ongoing, revealing that the malware may have captured debit and credit card numbers, expiration dates and card certification value numbers.

"This incident did not involve customers' social security numbers, as this information is never collected by the resort. This incident did not involve customers' names or PIN numbers either," the release noted.