Blackburn: Aliv still intends to beat original two-year rollout obligation period

CEO of BeAliv Ltd. Damian Blackburn said the mobile operator has over 70,000 subscribers to date and over 4,000 numbers have been ported to Aliv's network since the launch of mobile number portability on April 25.

In a recent interview with Guardian Business, Blackburn also admitted that the company has experienced a delay to meet its rollout obligation on Andros, Exuma and Bimini.

However, he asserted that Aliv still intends to beat the original two-year rollout obligation period and establish its network across The Bahamas before the time period.

"We have had some delays in Andros, Exuma and Bimini. Now that we got the core location agreement, you will probably see the plan is to launch in August," he said.

"We are rolling as fast as we can to all Family Islands.

"We hope to complete all of them by the end of the year. That is our plan. We should be at least six months earlier than the original two-year plan."

Blackburn also noted the performance of Aliv on Grand Bahama

post-Hurricane Matthew.

"On Grand Bahama, we did have a good start there. We are proud of what we did in Grand Bahama because it was a particularly tricky time to launch a business after Hurricane Matthew," he said.

Amid Aliv's progress toward meeting its rollout obligation, management changes at Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) were announced.

BTC announced that CEO Leon Williams "will be leaving the business".

Dexter Cartwright will now assume the role of interim CEO, and Andre Foster will join BTC as chief operating officer.

Blackburn said he had "built up a reasonable working relationship" with Williams over the past year.

"I seek to do the same now with the new leadership at BTC," he said.

"There are things we need to work together on, and we need a good and reasonable working relationship between us.

"I will play my part in doing that."